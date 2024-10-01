Related News

Recovery Advisers, a specialist in export finance remediation, credit insurance claims and recoveries management, has appointed Michelle Guile as business development manager for the UK.

Guile joins the firm from the British Exporters Association, where she served as managing director and head of the secretariat for over eight years.

Before that, Guile co-founded and led Keysource Consulting, a company focused on recruitment, training and advisory services for the trade and commodity finance sector. Her earlier career was in banking, with 12 years in trade and commodity finance with HSBC, Société Générale and Royal Bank of Canada.

At Recovery Advisers, Guile will oversee business development in the UK, focusing on companies planning to export, or already exporting, to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. She will also engage with key stakeholders, including associations, regulators, banks, brokers and insurers.

Guile reports to associate director Laszlo Varnai and director Ahmed Madkour.

Her appointment is part of the firm’s ongoing expansion. “This role has been set up specifically to replicate a successful model we already have in Germany, Egypt, Dubai, Singapore, Nairobi and Johannesburg,” Varnai tells GTR.

Madkour highlights the growing importance of the UK market: “The UK has become the fourth largest exporter in the world, just behind China, US and Germany, and by the law of large numbers, there are several new companies excited to explore new markets and already trading companies facing cash flow difficulties.”

He adds: “The regions in Recovery Advisers’ scope are underserviced, and exporters, banks and insurers need reliable partners to guide or help them either at the origination or the recovery stage. Our goal is to provide this assistance throughout the entire journey of the growing UK exporting community.”