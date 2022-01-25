Related News

Triterras auditor raises doubts over validity of transactions

MonetaGo expands into Japan, hires former R3 exec to lead operations

Troubled Triterras seeks to reverse Nasdaq delisting decision

How the legal entity identifier can help build the foundations for the future of trade

Exclusive: ICC targets digital trade legal reform in 100 countries with industry-wide board

Blockchain firm R3 has appointed Alisa DiCaprio as chief economist, a newly created role for the company.

DiCaprio joined R3 in 2017 as head of research, before becoming head of trade finance. Prior to this, she was a senior economist at the Asian Development Bank, where she ran a number of large-scale digitisation projects in emerging markets and developed the now-standard calculation of the global trade finance gap. She has also undertaken research on fintech, governance and trade for the United Nations, the US Department of Commerce and various academic institutions.

In her new role, she will continue to be responsible for R3’s research programme as well as advising on topics of relevance to the company and its wider ecosystem. Her remit includes cross-border payments, digital currencies and assets, trade finance, as well as their public policy and macro-economic implications.

“I am excited to bring my experience in data analysis and public policy into this role,” says DiCaprio. “The work that R3 does to advance distributed ledger and confidential computing technology within the wider financial services ecosystem is second to none. This role feels like a natural fit in a firm that has worked with industry players and regulators from the outset. I intend to carry that ethos into this role of chief economist and am looking forward to seeing what lies ahead.”

DiCaprio will continue as head of trade finance for R3, in addition to her new position.