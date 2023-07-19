Related News

Peridot names chief commercial officer

Treasury solutions provider Peridot Group has appointed Doug Morgan as its chief executive.

Morgan replaces David de Buck in the role, who will remain at the firm as an advisor.

Previously, Morgan was chief executive of Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS), a provider of regulatory services to the investment sector. In 2021, he managed the sale of CSS to Confluence Technologies.

Before joining CSS, Morgan was group CEO of Cordium, a governance, risk and compliance services firm, during the period in which it was sold to ACA Compliance.

He also spent 13 years at SunGard, where his roles included president, asset servicing and accounting.

Peridot’s board of directors says that Morgan “brings the ideal mix of strong leadership skills, creative entrepreneurism, deep technology experience and an intense customer focus to help drive Peridot forward”.

“Peridot’s technology-enabled suite of solutions supports payments on behalf of over 2,500 clients globally, while improving treasury management, lowering costs, quickly and accurately reconciling disputes, supporting accounting and financial reporting and underwriting counterparty credit,” Morgan says.

“I’m looking forward to joining Peridot’s world-class global team of 300 professionals as we maximise growth opportunities and create enhanced value for our customers,” he adds.

The hire is the second C-suite appointment for Peridot in as many months, after the company named Jonny Singleton as its chief commercial officer in June.