MUFG Bank has hired Belinda Han as managing director and head of transaction banking for East Asia, effective today.

Based in Hong Kong, she will report to Masashi Onodera, head of transaction banking, and Yoshikazu Shimauchi, head of MUFG’s Hong Kong branch. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving MUFG’s transaction banking business, including cash management and trade finance, in Hong Kong, Mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan.

Han joins the bank from Standard Chartered, where she worked for just over a year as head of trade for Greater China and North Asia. Prior to this, she spent eight and a half years at Deutsche Bank, where her latest responsibility was dual-hatting as head of global transaction banking for Hong Kong and head of trade finance for Greater China. During her time at Deutsche, she was responsible for growing the global transaction banking business for the bank in this region, providing trade finance, cash management solutions and working capital advisory to multinationals and large local corporates. Before this, she spent 10 years with HSBC China, working in both Beijing and Hong Kong.

“We are very happy to welcome Belinda to our team,” says Shimauchi. “Her considerable experience in the global transaction banking sector, especially in Hong Kong and other East Asian locations, will be invaluable as we accelerate our efforts to develop and expand our transaction banking suite of solutions in this region.”

Speaking on her appointment, Han says: “I am excited to be able to join the MUFG team and contribute to its growth journey here in Hong Kong and across East Asia. MUFG is well-positioned to facilitate trade flows and support its global, regional and Japanese corporates as they expand regionally and worldwide.”