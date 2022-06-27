Related News

Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has appointed Ben Arber to the newly created role of managing director, US and Canada, effective immediately.

Based in New York, in his new role Arber is tasked with bringing together North American and global financial institutions to drive adoption of the company’s deduplication utility, which combats financial fraud in trade finance.

Arber’s experience includes 24 years at HSBC in various international roles, including as head of its Canada global trade and receivables finance business which tripled in size under his leadership, and most recently as head of financial crime compliance for US commercial banking and global trade and receivables finance.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve engaged with regulators, policymakers and industry leaders on the opportunities and challenges in managing fraud and crime risk, and seen first-hand how use of technology can make a difference,” says Arber. “MonetaGo has developed a unique global solution to a pervasive problem, and I’m excited about driving its implementation in the US and Canadian markets. If we can stamp out the bad actors, we have the chance to make trade finance work better for everyone, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

“The current economic and geopolitical volatility is placing a squeeze on businesses. As they compete around the world, they need the right support to win global sales,” adds Jesse Chenard, CEO and co-founder of MonetaGo. Proven in production in its fifth year, MonetaGo’s Secure Financing system has already helped to unlock trade finance for companies both large and small. We’re thrilled to have a banking compliance veteran like Ben on board, and look forward to tapping his expertise in transforming, growing and de-risking the North American trade finance market.”

This is the latest in a series of high-profile hires for MonetaGo. Last month, it appointed Michael Hogan to the newly created role of managing director, United Kingdom, which followed the hiring of Ian Milne from Rabobank to lead sales for the Asia Pacific region and former National Australia Bank exec Mark Borton as managing director, Australia and New Zealand. Earlier this year, the company also hired Oswald Kuyler from the International Chamber of Commerce’s Digital Standards Initiative to the new post of head of strategy for Europe.

 