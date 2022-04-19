Related News

Surecomp fights double financing fraud with invoice checking tool

MonetaGo expands into Spain with new hire

Exclusive: ICC and WTO launch toolkit to raise awareness of trade digitalisation standards

Commodity banks pile into Trafigura’s European RCF refinancing

MonetaGo continues expansion with another senior hire

Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has appointed Ian Milne to the newly created role of head of sales for the Asia Pacific region.

Starting with immediate effect, Milne is tasked with driving the adoption of the company’s Secure Financing platform among trade financiers across the region.

He will continue to be based in Singapore and joins from Rabobank, where he had been serving as head of international trade services since August 2020.

Over the past three decades, he has held senior roles at trade finance funds and banks, namely HSBC, Standard Chartered and Fortis Bank, largely focusing on structured trade and commodities finance.

“Throughout the course of my 32-year career, I’ve had a front-row seat to some of the major fraud defaults that have rocked trade and commodity finance, all of which brought into sharp focus the need for a solid understanding of the industry,” Milne says.

“MonetaGo’s Secure Financing system provides a compliant means by which banks can share information on potential risks, solving for the problem of duplicate financing in trade once and for all.”

The move is the latest in a spree of hires made by MonetaGo this year, following the appointment of Oswald Kuyler as head of strategy for Europe, Mark Borton as managing director for Australia and New Zealand, and Munetoshi Yamada as managing director of its newly opened Japanese operations.