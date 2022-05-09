Related News

Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has appointed Michael Hogan to the newly created role of managing director, United Kingdom, effective immediately.

Prior to joining MonetaGo, Hogan worked at MUFG, which he joined in 2015 as managing director of transaction banking Emea. Before that, he spent seven years at National Australia Bank as head of trade for Asia, building a franchise in trade finance and commodities across the region, with a key focus on digital trade. His experience also includes 18 years at Standard Chartered across a range of wholesale banking roles, including corporate and financial institution relationship management, product and sales.

In his new position, he is tasked with leading MonetaGo’s engagement with the trade and trade finance ecosystem across the UK to drive adoption of the company’s Secure Financing solution.

Welcoming Hogan to the role, Jesse Chenard, MonetaGo’s founder and CEO, says: “The recent launch of the ICC Centre for Digital Trade and Innovation, and the legal reform underway to enable the use of electronic trade documents in English law are cementing the UK’s position as a global leader in digital trade. With Michael’s experience and expertise, MonetaGo will be an important part of the UK’s digital growth story, enabling more trade finance to get to where it’s needed.”

“MonetaGo is leading the charge in trade fraud prevention as the UK’s combination of digitalisation and smart regulation lowers the cost of trade and brings down barriers to entry,” adds Hogan. “I’m looking forward to further unlocking the value of digital trade for business in the UK and worldwide. Making trade simpler, safer and more sustainable is critical for the industry and the wider economy. MonetaGo has a real opportunity to make this happen.”

This is the latest in a series of high-profile hires for MonetaGo. Last month, it brought in Ian Milne from Rabobank to lead sales for the Asia Pacific region. This followed the appointment in February of former National Australia Bank exec Mark Borton to the newly created role of managing director, Australia and New Zealand. Earlier this year, the company also hired Oswald Kuyler from the International Chamber of Commerce’s Digital Standards Initiative to the new post of head of strategy for Europe.