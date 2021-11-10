Related News

Fintech firm Levantor Capital has hired Alistair Anderson as managing director of business development for the Americas, as part of plans to expand in the region.

Anderson has 15 years of corporate and investment banking experience across Emea and North America, including positions at global financial institutions including MUFG UFJ, Crédit Agricole CIB and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

“We are extremely pleased that Alistair has decided to join the business development team at Levantor Capital,” says David Frye, Levantor CEO. “He brings a wealth of experience that will add significantly to the growth of our Americas business which is a key strategic focus for Levantor.”

Anderson’s hire comes eight months after Levantor brought in former Wells Fargo executive Brendan Herley as head of business development for the Americas to drive the growth of the company’s sales finance platform. Last year, the company also appointed Damien de Baenst and David Hicks to its business development team following a leap in financing volumes.