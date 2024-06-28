Related News

Working capital solutions provider Levantor Capital has appointed Liana Gabor as head of legal, a newly created post.

Gabor joins the fintech firm from Bank of America, where she spent the last five years, most recently as senior director across trade finance legal and product management within the global transaction services team.

Gabor began her legal career at law firm Linklaters before moving into the banking sector, gaining 15 years of experience at various financial institutions, including Barclays, Coutts and RBS.

In her new London-based role at Levantor, Gabor will head the legal team and advise on a range of legal and regulatory matters to support business scaling and product innovation.

She will report directly to CEO David Frye and work closely with the executive leadership team and the product and origination functions.

“We are thrilled to have Liana join our team,” says Frye. “Her extensive experience and expertise in trade finance legal matters will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand, particularly in North America.”

“Levantor has demonstrated a remarkable track record of growth, and recently reached US$17bn in financed working capital,” Gabor tells GTR. “Our solution delivers simple, scalable working capital. While our services and platform simplify access to working capital for buyers, sellers, and funders, our behind-the-scenes efforts in developing technology and legal compliance is what truly sets us apart, establishing us as global leaders in providing electronically signed bills of exchange.

“I look forward to being part of Levantor’s journey and am very excited to work in the trade fintech space.”

 