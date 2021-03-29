Related News

Fintech firm Levantor Capital has hired Brendan Herley as head of business development for the Americas.

Based in New York, Herley will report to Nigel Bottrill, the London-headquartered company’s global head of business development. He joins from Wells Fargo, where he was responsible for spearheading the bank’s financial institutions team’s loan syndication and risk mitigation efforts in the Americas. Prior to this, he held roles at Standard Chartered and London Forfaiting Company.

Herley’s professional experience includes two stints as president of the Association of Trade and Forfaiting in the Americas (ATFA), which became part of the International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA) last year.

In his new role, Herley is responsible for driving the growth of Levantor’s sales finance platform to clients across the Americas. Welcoming him to the post, Bottrill says: “We are all very excited to have Brendan join the firm. Brendan will make it even easier for banks in the Americas to access the large corporate sales finance assets of their choice via Levantor’s platform.”

Herley’s appointment comes a year after Levantor brought in Damien de Baenst and David Hicks to its business development team following a leap in financing volumes.