ING has tapped Shivkumar Seerapu to become head of transaction services for wholesale banking in Asia Pacific (Apac).

In the newly created role, Seerapu is tasked with growing the Dutch lender’s transaction services business in Apac, including trade finance, working capital, payments and cash management.

Seerapu began the Singapore-based role this month, after one and a half years as founder of a trade finance consultancy and advisory firm.

Since 1996 he has worked across trade, supply chain finance and corporate banking roles at ANZ, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank. Between 2018 and early 2023, he was Lloyds Bank’s Asia Pacific CEO and regional head of corporate and institutional banking.

Seerapu functionally reports to Elvira Kruger, global head of transaction services, and hierarchically to Uday Sareen, head of wholesale banking Apac, an ING spokesperson says.