Seattle-headquartered trade finance advisory Impello Global has appointed Trish McCarthy as its new head of client services.

Impello, which was set up in early 2018 by former Wells Fargo banker Jeramie Maxwell, says McCarthy will oversee day-to-day client services and maintain communication with the trade credit and political risk insurance community. She will be based in Boise, Idaho.

“I am delighted to be a part of the Impello Global team,” McCarthy tells GTR. “It’s great to be back in the industry helping our clients, partners and underwriters put together solutions that support trade and form long-term relationships.”

Before joining Impello, McCarthy was senior vice-president and manager of client services at Marsh JLT Specialty, with a focus on trade credit and political risk insurance.

She spent over 21 years at International Risk Consultants in Ohio – acquired by JLT in 2018 – and also held executive leadership roles at US Bank, PNC Bank and Bank One.