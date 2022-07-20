Related News

MineHub shoots for commercial viability with BHP contract

Analysis: How digitising the Northern Irish border can help business make the best of a bad situation

MonetaGo hires trade finance compliance veteran to lead US and Canada business

Analysis: Building the framework for digital trade with URDTT

Growth of free trade zones presents serious financial crime risks, report finds

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has appointed Pamela Mar as the incoming managing director of its Digital Standards Initiative (DSI), effective September.

She replaces Oswald Kuyler, who left the position in February this year to join financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo.

Mar joins from the Fung Group, where she currently serves as executive vice-president of knowledge and applications. Her career includes over 20 years of experience working across global supply chains and industry on sustainability, technology and global policy issues. Her previous roles include a directorship in the global finance centre of TCL Multimedia Holdings in Shenzhen, and a stint in Geneva as the World Economic Forum’s associate director for Greater China, where she built the forum’s relations with the Chinese government and businesses.

In her new role, Mar will be tasked with leading the continued growth of the ICC’s DSI global programme from its hub in Singapore, working with industry, governments and key standards setting organisations worldwide to accelerate the adoption of digital trade processes, enabling technologies, and regulatory environments.

Welcoming Mar to the DSI, John Denton, the ICC’s secretary general, says: “Following an extensive global search, we are delighted to appoint Pamela to lead the work of our Digital Standards Initiative. Her track record, depth of international experience and commitment to ICC’s institutional mission make her the ideal person to accelerate our work in the trade digitalisation space.”

“Trade is a proven means to create jobs, empower people, and generate the resources for sustainable inclusive growth, and digitalisation could amplify this many times over,” says Mar. “The ICC DSI is uniquely positioned to help bridge the digital trade gap wherever it exists, creating both public good and private sector opportunities. I look forward to working with our partners worldwide to make this happen sooner.”

Steven Beck, head of trade and supply chain finance at the Asian Development Bank, which is a backer of the DSI, adds: “Pamela will provide DSI with the leadership required to make digitalisation of global trade a reality – bridging private and public sectors, and driving consensus on standards throughout the trade ecosystem.”

 