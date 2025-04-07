Related News

HSBC has announced that Manav Futnani will take over as the bank’s sole global head of export finance following the retirement of Philip Lewis. 

Futnani has been global co-head of export finance since 2022, but fellow co-head Lewis revealed last month he had decided to retire after 40 years in the sector. 

Futnani joined HSBC in 2003 and held export finance-focused roles in London, Hong Kong and Mumbai before moving to Dubai in 2014 to take up the role of infrastructure finance head for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. 

He will remain based in Dubai and reports to Danny Alexander, chief executive of HSBC’s infrastructure finance and sustainability business. 

“HSBC has a long history in the export finance business, an incredible team and a huge opportunity to support our clients, particularly with their transition to a low carbon economy,” Futnani says. 

Lewis adds that under Futnani’s leadership the future of the bank’s export finance business “certainly looks very promising”. 

“We’ve worked together for a decade or two, and I can think of no one better than him to assume the role of sole head of export finance at HSBC moving forward,” he says. 