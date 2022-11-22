Related News

HSBC has promoted Ajit Menon to a brand-new role as managing director and head of structured trade solutions for the US, based in New York.

Menon, who commenced in the role this month, was previously the bank’s global head of solution structuring, global trade and receivables finance (GTRF), based in London.

Reporting to regional head of GTRF Marissa Adams, Menon has been tasked with improving HSBC’s coverage of structured trade solutions for its North American commercial and global banking clients.

“We bank some of the world’s most sophisticated and international clients here in the US,” Menon says. “It’s a privilege for me to lead a team of trade bankers who are working with our clients day in and day out, offering them financing, risk mitigation and sales enablement solutions not just in the US but across the HSBC network in collaboration with our coverage and trade partners across the globe.”

Menon has been with HSBC for over 18 years, first joining in Bangalore and then moving to trade finance roles in Mumbai and later London.