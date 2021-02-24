Related News

HSBC has hired Celine Herweijer as group chief sustainability officer, reporting directly to Noel Quinn, HSBC’s group CEO.

She joins from PwC, where she most recently served as global innovation and sustainability leader, driving the consulting firm’s strategy and partnerships on innovation and emerging technologies, including on agendas such as responsible technology, tech ethics and policy, and tech for good.

Herweijer also led PwC’s global work on sustainability, including impact investment and sustainable finance. Her previous experience has seen her act as an adviser to the G20, World Economic Forum, UN, New Climate Economy, and numerous governments on climate change, ecosystems, and the digital economy.

She will take up her new role with HSBC in July this year, and will be tasked with leading the bank’s climate innovation agenda.

“The challenge and the opportunity for HSBC is immense,” says Herweijer. “Achieving net zero means we need to see a fundamental reshaping of industries and therefore of the global economy. Getting there requires bold action, new partnerships and ways of engaging with customers and stakeholders to accelerate the new solutions the world requires. As one of the world’s largest banks, HSBC has a vital role to play in financing the transition to support businesses and economies to thrive in a net zero future, and an ambitious plan to make this happen. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues across the bank to realise this opportunity.”