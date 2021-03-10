Related News

Industry Perspectives: Transforming working capital

HSBC brings in PwC climate change head to lead on sustainability

HSBC and QIB agree US$100mn Islamic trade finance deal

UK exporters want FTAs in place before looking to new markets

HSBC links up with HKTVmall to get digital trade finance to merchants

HSBC has announced two senior moves after appointing Burcu Senel CEO of the bank’s operations in New Zealand, effective March 8.

Senel, former global head of sustainable trade finance and global head of trade finance propositions within the bank’s global trade and receivables finance (GTRF) business in London, will run HSBC New Zealand from Auckland.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to leverage my global trade and sustainable finance background in leading HSBC’s business in New Zealand, especially at a time when the country is negotiating free trade agreements with a number of its key trading partners,” she says.

Senel has more than 15 years of corporate banking experience, and has held a number of roles at HSBC since joining the bank in 2005. Before taking up her trade finance role, she was the bank’s head of business development for the global banking unit’s corporate, financial institutions and multinationals franchise. She began her career at JP Morgan Chase in the US.

In addition to her roles, Senel is closely involved in HSBC’s strategic initiatives, including work to progress the bank’s sustainability agenda and better support its customers to achieve their own sustainability goals.

Following Senel’s move, Surath Sengupta has taken on the sustainability portfolio and has been named global head of financial institutions, portfolio management and distribution, and sustainability for GTRF.

Sengupta, based in London, has been with HSBC for just over 21 years, serving in roles in both London and Mumbai, including as head of GTRF India.