Renewable energy insurer GCube has boosted its North American office with the appointment of Brian Tyluki in New York.

In his new senior vice-president and senior underwriter role, Tyluki will report to Jatin Sharma, president of GCube.

Prior to GCube, Tyluki worked at Axis Capital, where he advised clients involved in renewable energy projects across the US and Canada. Tyluki has spent the majority of his 15-year career handling liability claims for several insurance providers in the traditional and renewable energy space, a spokesperson for GCube tells GTR.

Tyluki’s new role involves working with clients and brokers to advise on onshore wind and solar project risks across North America.

GCube is a specialist provider of insurance services for utility-scale renewable energy projects around the globe, with offices in the US and Europe. In 2019, GCube supported over 100GW of renewable energy capacity in the US and paid over US$700mn in claims.

Sharma says: “The US renewable energy market has seen a number of challenges in recent years that have caused the supporting insurance sector, in some cases, to re-evaluate further widespread capacity for projects.” He adds: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Brian into our team of over 30 dedicated underwriters, and capitalising on his experience to date.”

In September 2019, GCube hired Andries Veldstra and Elkhadir El Hammdaoui as senior underwriters based in the Netherlands, to better serve its European clients when the UK leaves the European Union at the end of this month. The two are also tasked with supporting the London-based underwriting team, while establishing GCube’s presence in the Netherlands and expanding the reach of the business in Europe.