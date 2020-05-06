Related News

King & Spalding recruits another former senior EU official

King & Spalding grows international trade team

King & Spalding grows Swiss trade team

King & Spalding adds to trade practice in Geneva

EU hits China and Taiwan with new steel duties

Law firm King & Spalding has hired ex-US trade representative chief of staff Jamieson Greer as a partner within its international trade team.

Greer will advise clients on trade remedies, trade policy, investment, export compliance, and the international trade aspects of business transactions.

He’ll also help clients with matters concerning the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the government agency set up to review the national security implications of foreign investments in US companies and operations.

Greer leaves after three years in his chief of staff post, where he worked with the US trade representative and other White House officials to develop and implement trade policy.

This included negotiations for the new phrase one trade deal with China – which was signed in January – as well as the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA).

Otherwise known as the ”new Nafta”, there have been calls to delay its implementation date in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, however the US government looks set to ignore these and press ahead with a July 1  launch.

Speaking about Greer’s appointment, King & Spalding’s international trade team head, Steve Orava, says: “[Greer] provides additional in-depth expertise and experience, especially in key areas such as trade with China, the EU, and the wider North American region. He can provide invaluable guidance on matters from complex trade remedies litigation to government enforcement of export controls and CFIUS requirements.”

Prior to taking on his government post in mid-2017, Greer worked at a few different private law firms.

He spent nearly a year at Kirkland & Ellis where he served as an of counsel, having moved from an associate position in the international trade practice group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Before this, Greer worked for the US air force, serving as both a prosecutor and defence counsel in criminal investigations and courts-martial involving US Air Force personnel.

Following his appointment, a spokesperson for King & Spalding tells GTR that the firm’s international trade team now has over 30 lawyers and trade professionals based in Washington DC, Brussels, Geneva, and London.