First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has hired José López-Mateos Payno as managing director and head of trade solutions and advisory, UAE.

López-Mateos joins from Citi in London, where he had served as Emea head of trade finance for the last two years. He previously worked in trade-focused roles at Standard Chartered, in London, and at HSBC, in Madrid and Hong Kong.

He took up his position at FAB last month and will relocate to Dubai in the second week of August.

López-Mateos replaces RVA Saleem, who has retired from the bank, and reports to senior managing director and head of global transaction banking, Manoj Menon.

A spokesperson for the bank tells GTR that his focus will be on “building client engagement, driving the origination and growth of value-added trade solutions and strengthening the trade asset portfolio”.