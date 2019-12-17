Deutsche Bank has hired Rei Motoyama as its new head of global transaction banking (GTB) for Japan, effective January 1.

Motoyama replaces Makoto Fujiwara, who held both head of GTB and structured trade and export finance lead roles for Japan. Fujiwara will now focus on the latter position. A spokesperson for the bank confirms to GTR that Fujiwara picked up the GTB head role after Peter Massion resigned from the position in the second half of 2018.

Motoyama joined Deutsche Bank in 2003 as a graduate and has held a variety of roles in the institutional clients group over the years, most recently as co-head of wholesale coverage.

In this Tokyo-based role, Motoyama will be responsible for driving growth in the suite of corporate bank services in Japan, including cash management, trade finance and lending. She will also be tasked with directly spearheading financial institutions coverage within corporate banking.

Motoyama will report to David Lynne, head of corporate bank for Asia Pacific (Apac) who was hired in May 2018, and Kenichi Igarashi, branch manager of Deutsche Bank Tokyo and head of corporate coverage in Japan.

In more changes to the bank’s Apac team earlier this year, Edward Hui was promoted to regional head of structured trade and export finance (STEF), replacing Evert-Jan Zondag who left the bank. In May, Kaushik Shaparia was appointed chief country officer for India, replacing Khurshed Dordi, who has held the role in an interim capacity since January 2018. Shaparia has been with Deutsche Bank for 34 years and before his latest role, served as Apac head of corporate banking coverage.