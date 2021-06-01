Related News

Deutsche Bank has appointed Daniel Qian as head of trade finance and lending in China, a new role aimed at expanding the German lender’s trade finance product in the country. 

The appointment comes on top of Beijing-based Qian’s existing position as head of structured trade and export finance in China, which he has held since 2016.

In his new role, Qian will report to Steven Yu, the head of trade and lending for North Asia, and to Leo Yin, deputy head of local corporate coverage and North China head of corporate coverage.

The bank says in a statement that Qian will be responsible for “leading the business lines and growing platform across all onshore trade finance and lending functions in China”. 

“I’m delighted to see Daniel take on this added responsibility,” says Atul Jain, Deutsche Bank’s head of trade finance and lending for Asia Pacific. 

“By consolidating all our onshore trade finance and lending capabilities under his leadership, I’m confident we’ll be able to gain efficiencies and provide even greater value in advising our clients on both their flow and structured financing requirements.”

Before joining Deutsche in 2015, Qian was based in Hong Kong and held trade and export finance roles at both HSBC and Société Générale with a focus on the energy and petrochemical sectors.  

The bank said in February last year it was aiming to take its trade finance offering to “to the next level” as it made two new appointments in Asia.