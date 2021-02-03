Related News

Roundtable: Europe trade leaders wrap up 2020

Surecomp brings in Commerzbank exec to lead strategy and business development

ING to scale back wholesale banking, but says no link to fraud

Mexican state-owned bank seals US$600mn credit facility for Covid-19 response

EBRD expands trade facilitation programme team after record-breaking demand

Commerzbank has appointed Jörg Motel as global head of product management trade finance, replacing Enno-Burghard Weitzel.

Weitzel announced he was leaving his role as cluster lead of trade finance at the bank to join Surecomp, a provider of trade finance systems to banks and corporates, at the end of last year.

Motel has held various senior roles during his 11 years at Commerzbank. Before his new appointment, effective February 1, he was country CEO Asean, based in Singapore. He also previously worked as head of financial institutions at the bank.

Prior to joining Commerzbank, Motel was head of relationship management for financial institutions at LBBW.

In his new Frankfurt-based role, Motel is responsible for the development and digitalisation of the bank’s trade finance products.

He reports to Stephan Müller, divisional board member, transaction banking.