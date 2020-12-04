Related News

Surecomp, a provider of trade finance systems to banks and corporates, has hired Enno-Burghard Weitzel as its senior vice-president of strategy and business development, effective March 2021.

Weitzel joins from Commerzbank, where he has been for the last seven years, most recently as cluster lead of trade finance. Prior to that, he spent five years at McKinsey.

Based in Frankfurt, Weitzel will be tasked with aligning Surecomp’s product development to customers’ growing trade digitisation needs, as well as identifying new market opportunities.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Surecomp,” he says. “We will be working together – in collaboration with the banks and corporates – to continue offering the market the next generation trade finance platform, putting customers firmly at the centre of an ecosystem that is open to any technology able to facilitate global trade.”

In recent months, Surecomp has come out with a series of new products, including a multi-bank trade finance application designed specifically for small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and a fintech marketplace, both of which were launched in June. In 2019, Surecomp released two innovations: APIsure, an open API platform which enables its clients to easily adopt third-party trade finance services and fintech solutions, and SureStore, an online app store for trade finance-focused fintech solutions.

Welcoming Weitzel to the role, Guy Perry, president of Surecomp, says: “Enno’s appointment comes at a time of great excitement and growth for us. His experience and insight will be invaluable as our customers continue to transform and we bring them into the digital trade finance age.”

Commerzbank is yet to announce Weitzel’s replacement.