Related News

Green steel plant wins backing from banks and Euler Hermes

Credendo backs Montevideo port expansion

Gunvor joins ECA party with Sace deal

Gunvor scores bumper European revolving credit facility

Exclusive: Contour to shut down as bank shareholders pull funding

Surecomp has appointed long-serving ING banker Achraf Abourida to the newly created role of head of product management.

The company, which provides trade finance software and technology solutions, says Abourida’s main task will be ensuring that its products remain compelling for its customers.

Surecomp says Abourida will split his time between Amsterdam and Hamburg, and be responsible for “all aspects of our solution development”, including gaining market insights on ways to enhance the company’s offering and driving the product roadmap.

Abourida joined ING in 2000 and remained there for 23 years, with significant time spent setting up factoring operations in various European markets. He was appointed head of trade in 2018.

Abourida is also a board member of the International Chamber of Commerce in the Netherlands and a member of the European council for the Bankers’ Association for Finance and Trade.

“As the leading trade finance solution provider in the market, I am excited to be taking responsibility for Surecomp’s product management,” Abourida says. “Building on decades of strong heritage, customer loyalty and innovative technology, I am wholeheartedly committed to further enhancing the company’s digital solutions to drive optimal value for clients across the globe.”

Enno-Burghard Weitzel, Surecomp’s chief solutions officer, says: “With his passion for innovation and digitalisation and wealth of experience in the trade finance space, we are delighted to welcome Achraf to the Surecomp team.”