Jessica Colbear has joined Miller Insurance Services as an account handler/broker within the financial institutions (FI) team, supporting the firm’s key FI relationships.

In this role, she will also have a broader remit to work with Miller’s wider credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) team, particularly with its trader clients, to help grow the client base and the retail broker network in North America and Asia, a spokesperson for the firm tells GTR.

Colbear joins from Ed Broking, where she had worked as an insurance broker for close to nine years.

At Miller, where she remains based in London, Colbear reports to Oscar Moseley, a member of the CPRI team, and who is responsible for managing Miller’s FI client relationships within the London international insurance market.

At the start of March, Cinven, an international private equity firm, and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, completed their acquisition of Miller from Willis Towers Watson.

Greg Collins, Miller’s CEO, said at the time: “Today marks the start of a new phase of growth. From this point onwards you will begin to see us make precise strategic investments as we look to establish Miller as the leading independent specialist (re)insurance broking firm for clients across the specialist sectors in which we choose to do business. This includes expanding our offering in Asia, Europe and North America, alongside recruiting and incentivising highly skilled specialist brokers to add to the depth of our existing talent base.”