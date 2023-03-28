Mike Barbary has joined compliance vendor Cleareye.ai as vice-president of sales and legal operations as the firm looks to expand globally.

The role will see Barbary focus on putting Cleareye’s solutions at the forefront of banks’ digital strategies. He will also build on his experience in creating long-term relationships with customers and using data, automation and machine learning to improve operational efficiency and reduce regulatory risk.

Previously, Barbary was senior vice-president of global strategy and general counsel at trade finance technology firm TradeSun, where he handled corporate legal matters and was responsible for leading strategic business development.

“In our mission to simplify banking with our state-of-the-art AI platform, we aim to transform and empower the roles of expert banking resources, reducing risk and gaining insights for their organisations on a massive digital scale,” Barbary says.

“I am proud to join the industry leader in trade finance document digitalisation, compliance and automated document examination, to help financial institutions address regulatory and operational challenges in global trade,” he adds.

Barbary is a commercial technology attorney by background and specialises in software as a service contracts, intellectual property and data licencing.