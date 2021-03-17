Related News

Citi has named Joysheel Mitter as its new head of Emea structured trade and receivables product, effective immediately.

Mitter joins from Wells Fargo, where he was most recently head of the Emea channel finance team. In this role, he led a team delivering bespoke working capital financing solutions to multinational suppliers and manufacturers, primarily in the technology, media and telecom sectors. His professional experience also includes 18 years at GE Capital, where he worked in the firm’s European leveraged finance team as an investment analyst managing a portfolio of senior secured cashflow loans.

Reporting to Emea trade head Peadar Mac Canna, in his new role Mitter is responsible for Citi’s Emea receivables product strategy and value proposition within trade, as well as leading the bank’s structured trade team.

In a statement, Citi says that its receivables finance offering is now its fastest growing business, with demand for a lot of specialisation and structured solutions, adding that the structured trade team will work closely with sales, client management, clusters, product and distribution to deliver structured and complex solutions to solve for the bank’s clients’ current and emerging needs.