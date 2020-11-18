Related News

Insurance loss adjuster Charles Taylor has hired Mike Holley as a business development consultant for trade credit and political risk.

Holley, who joined in October, has been tasked with building up the firm’s loss adjusting business internationally in the class, and joins the existing London-based team led by associate director Roxanne Thornhill.

Holley will continue in his part-time post at speciality managing general agent Nexus Group, where he has been serving as a non-executive chair for trade credit insurance since February.

He took on that role following Nexus’ acquisition of trade credit insurer Equinox Global, where he had been serving as CEO since helping found and launch the firm in 2009.

Before launching Equinox, Holley had a five-year stint as a director for special products at trade credit insurer Atradius.

Having started his career in the sector in the 1980s, he previously held various roles in trade credit and political risk insurance, at AIG, NCM Credit Insurance and ECDG (now UK Export Finance).

Andy Rice, managing director for property, casualty, technical and special risks at Charles Taylor Adjusting, says: “We believe the time is right to invest further in this class, in order to strengthen and expand our offering in the London market and beyond. Mike has a wealth of experience in trade credit and political risk and we are delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Speaking about his appointment, Holley says: “The political risk and trade credit market has grown both in size and in the level of its professionalism over recent years. Charles Taylor Adjusting is one of the few organisations operating in this area that combines the specialist expertise of managing claims in this class with the infrastructure of a global adjusting business.”