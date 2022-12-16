Related News

Mid-market supply chain finance (SCF) platform Finverity has appointed Michel Meylacq to the newly created role of head of distribution and funder relations, as it seeks to attract more investors into the burgeoning SCF asset class.

Meylacq joins from banking and asset management group SC Lowy, where he was a member of the sourcing and origination team. Prior to this, he served as vice president of distribution, funds and portfolio management at Greensill. From 2015 to 2019, Meylacq was at AIG, most recently as a senior underwriter working in trade credit where he managed a portfolio of clients and deals in a portfolio with over US$1.5bn of net exposure.

In his new role, based in London and reporting to Finverity CEO Viacheslav Oganezov, Meylacq is tasked with growing current and new relationships with funders and investors in the asset class, which include local and international banks, asset managers, alternative and specialist trade finance funds. Meylacq will also be involved in the structuring of transactions and insurance set-up, where required.

“Funders are increasingly recognising that SCF ticks many of their boxes in terms of investment requirements,” says Meylacq. “However, a stumbling stone for existing and prospective investors in SCF has been the lack of a transparent and straightforward channel and infrastructure through which to access this growing asset class. Finverity’s platform solves this challenge by providing a real solution with a host of features that place it well ahead of other available solutions and enables it to act as ‘rails’ for funders. I am delighted to be representing such a powerful offering to funders.”

Welcoming Meylacq to the role, Oganezov says: “The rather gloomy economic outlook is leading investors to look further afield for assets and strategies that are non-cyclical and uncorrelated to mainstream markets, yet still yield-generating and offering inflation protection. Supply chain finance fits all of these requirements.”

“In addition, Finverity’s deal flow comes from geographies that are much more economically insulated from the current macro and political instability and provide an additional layer of protection,” he adds. “Michel shares our vision of continuing to build out Finverity as an ideal channel for funders to access this growing asset class and we are thrilled to have him on board.”