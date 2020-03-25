The Channel Syndicate at Lloyd’s of London, part of global reinsurer Scor’s speciality insurance platform, has appointed Caroline Coulson as senior underwriter.

Based in London, Coulson is responsible for all areas of transactional underwriting and portfolio management, as well as managing relationships with clients and reinsurers. She reports to head of speciality Kade Spears, who leads Channel’s political and credit risks team.

Coulson previously spent just under 10 years as political risk underwriter at Lancashire Insurance Company (UK), where she was responsible for writing its contract frustration and political risks book.

Channel began underwriting in 2011 and is managed by Lloyd’s Managing Agency. Paris-based Scor, which is the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, provides 100% of its capital.