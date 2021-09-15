Related News

Chaucer names new head of political risk and credit

Canopius names new head of credit and political risk

GTR Leaders in Trade 2020: The winners

GTR Leaders in Trade 2020: The shortlist

Canopius hires another underwriter for its trade political risk unit

Re/insurer Canopius has made two new hires to its credit and political risk team, which it says are the first in a series of appointments to bolster the practice.

Patrick Sheriff joined the speciality lines re/insurer as a credit and political risk underwriter in London on September 6, making the move from Chaucer Singapore, where he held a similar role.

Jeremy Hatchuel has also joined Canopius as a portfolio analyst in London and will assist the expansion of the company’s portfolio solutions, “particularly for large, structured pools of credit risk”, according to a statement. Hatchuel was previously a structurer at Greensill and Aon.

Both will report to Stephen Pike, head of credit and political risk.

“I am delighted to welcome Jeremy and Patrick to Canopius, whose many talents will help meet the increased demand we’re seeing for credit and political risk solutions across Europe and internationally,” Pike says.

“Canopius has invested considerable time and effort in building a leading credit and political risk capability within Lloyd’s, which is poised for further growth as we continue to invest and capitalise on the considerable opportunities that exist, particularly from clients wishing to access political risk products combined with broader risks.”

The company says it will hire more staff in underwriting, technical support and other roles for its credit and political risk team during the rest of the year.