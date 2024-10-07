Related News

Specialty re/insurer Canopius has hired Mark Houghton as specialty global product leader, beginning this month.

In his newly created role, Houghton is responsible for overseeing the governance, performance and standards of Canopius’ specialty underwriting lines, including establishing the re/insurer’s risk appetite for the products, according to a press release.

Houghton has over 20 years of insurance experience and joins from re/insurance firm Axa XL, where he most recently served as head of political risk, credit and bond and head of speciality for the Asia region. Prior to this, he spent eight years as a regional product leader in political risk for Asia Pacific.

He has also held various insurance roles at Standard Chartered, National Australia Bank and SMBC.

Houghton remains based in Singapore. He reports to group chief underwriting officer Sam Harrison.

“2024 will be another milestone year for Canopius as we look to build on a record 2023”, says Harrison. “To realise our continued growth ambitions, we’re expanding our global underwriting structure to help us innovate and develop products in line with our strategic objectives and risk appetite.

“Having someone responsible for product innovation and development globally from our base in Singapore reflects our growing footprint across the world.”