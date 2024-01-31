Related News

Speciality re/insurer Canopius has made four appointments in its global credit and political risk team.

Angelos Deftereos has been named head of structured credit, based in London, and joins from Volante Global, where he was managing director for structured finance.

Deftereos’ previous roles include head of capital mitigation and operational risk insurance at AXA XL, as well as senior jobs with Morgan Stanley, Aon, Marsh and Goldman Sachs.

Boris Medimorec and Virad Patel have been appointed as underwriters in Canopius’ credit and political risk team in London.

Medimorec joins the insurer from UK Export Finance and has also held roles at AJ Gallagher and MUFG, while Patel joins from ING, where his most recent position was vice-president for loan capital markets.

Dimitri Plastiras has also been hired as an underwriter in the Asia Pacific (APAC) team, starting in February. Initially based in Sydney, Plastiras will transfer to Singapore later this year.

Plastiras was previously associate director for debt advisory services at KPMG in Sydney.

Patrick Sheriff, head of credit and political risk for London, says the new team’s “collective skillset diversifies and complements our existing pool of expertise, and we are excited to welcome them as we look to strengthen our lead position in this market”.

“Credit and political risk remains a key global class of business for Canopius, particularly with the rising economic and political volatility on the international stage,” adds Jamie Jeffers, head of credit and political risk for APAC.