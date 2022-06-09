Related News

The current chief of UK Export Finance (UKEF), Louis Taylor, has been named CEO of the government-owned British Business Bank.

Taylor will take up the post on October 1 and replace Catherine Lewis La Torre, who has been serving as interim head of the UK’s development finance institution since late 2020, after former chief, Keith Morgan, resigned.

Lewis La Torre will continue in the temporary position until the latter months of this year to “ensure an orderly transition”, and is then expected to assume a new position at the organisation, a British Business Bank statement says.

A UKEF spokesperson tells GTR the recruitment process for Taylor’s successor is ongoing, and he will remain in the role until October.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the British Business Bank, with its well-established support for smaller businesses to start, grow and develop, as well as its important role as the UK’s economic development bank,” Taylor says.

“It’s a perfect time for someone else to bring fresh perspectives to the challenges that international trade and our exporters face.”

Taylor will make the move after seven years at the helm of UKEF, during which time the government agency released new products for British exporters, entered into new markets and worked to end financial support for overseas fossil fuel projects.

Prior to this, he held various roles during a decade-long stint at Standard Chartered, including COO for group treasury, CEO for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, as well as managing director for group corporate development.

Taylor also previously worked in investment banking for JP Morgan and spent seven years running strategy and acquisitions for Cookson Group and Invensys.