Related News

Insurer ordered to pay Australian financier in Phoenix collapse row

Amynta Trade Credit unveils Scor as first carrier

Despite bounce back, trade credit insurance industry sketches uncertain outlook

Evolution Credit Partners launches trade credit protection programme

Marketlend says more claims on the way against insurers Bond & Credit Company, Tokio Marine

Manchester-based Bridge Insurance Brokers has made three senior trade credit hires, as it gears up for a period of economic uncertainty.

The company has appointed Richard Miller as trade credit and surety director and Nikki Salmon as trade credit and surety client director. They will be based in London and report to Mark Johnson, director of trade credit.

The appointments come just over a year after both left PIB Insurance Brokers for Arden Insurance Brokers. Miller has previously held roles at broker firms Miller Insurance Services and RKH Financial Risks, while Salmon has had stints with brokers including Arthur J Gallagher, RK Harrison and Euler Hermes.

The moves follow the hire of Andrew Berry as a credit insurance specialist in April. Based in Manchester, he also reports to Johnson and has previously worked at insurers including Euler Hermes and Coface.

All three hires are tasked with expanding the footprint of Bridge’s trade credit team in the UK and internationally.

Johnson says: “The credit team is hugely busy: the current unsteady economic situation means we are working with clients more closely than ever, managing thorough business audits to identify risks and policies, and helping businesses of all sizes protect themselves while preparing for the uncertainty ahead.

“The London and Manchester teams operate as one so Nikki, Richard and Andrew are fantastic additions – they will further strengthen our well-established and reputable credit operation.”