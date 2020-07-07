Related News

BNY Mellon has appointed Arnon Goldstein as head of treasury services for Asia Pacific (Apac).

A spokesperson for BNY Mellon tells GTR that it is a new role for the bank, created to better serve its clients in the region, and that Goldstein’s remit will be to “oversee all regional business for payments, liquidity and trade finance in Apac”.

Goldstein has been a veteran of BNY Mellon for 23 years, living and working throughout the Apac region. Prior to taking on his new role, he was the regional head of the Apac treasury services relationship management and business development team, a function which he will continue to oversee.

Goldstein remains based in Singapore, and reports to Eric Boughner, the bank’s global head of treasury services relationship management and business development.

“Our investment in the growth of our business, and the continued development of our payments, liquidity and trade solutions have generated new and exciting opportunities with our clients,” says Boughner. “We are extremely pleased that Arnon is taking on this role to help advance the development of our capabilities and lead our growth strategy in the Apac region.”

 