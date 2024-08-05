Related News

Barclays appoints new head of Americas for global transaction banking

Roundtable: India’s trade evolution

Gunvor clinches oversubscribed Asian RCF

Levantor Capital hires Bank of America’s Gabor

Olam Agri closes US$550mn revolving credit facility

Winnie Chen has been hired as Bank of America’s new head of global payments solutions for the Asia Pacific (Apac) region.

Chen most recently served as head of treasury services for Asia Pacific and Singapore chief executive at BNY Mellon, and brings over 20 years of experience in banking roles across East Asia and the US.

In her new role, Chen will be responsible for executing Bank of America’s global payments strategy in the region, including overseeing the bank’s trade finance operations and ensuring that her team works closely with partners in corporate and investment banking.

Chen starts in post in September, and will be based in Singapore. She will report to Mark Monaco, head of global payments solutions, and Jin Su, president of Asia Pacific.

Chen replaces Faisal Ameen, an industry veteran who retired in February following nearly 14 years at Bank of America and 31 years of total service.

She is rejoining Bank of America, where she was previously head of sales for financial institutions and the public sector for Hong Kong and Macau for just under three years. She has also held roles at United Overseas Bank, ANZ and JP Morgan.

“Asia Pacific is central to our global strategy since it’s of critical importance to our clients, many of whom comprise the Global Fortune 500. Our priorities rest squarely on serving our clients and helping them operate in the regions and countries that are important to their strategic goals,” a spokesperson for Bank of America tells GTR.