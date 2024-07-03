Related News

Trade Leaders Interview: Yves-Marie Gayet, Crédit Agricole CIB

GTR Leaders in Trade 2024: The winners

GTR Leaders in Trade: The shortlist

International banks secure Sace backing for €1bn Saudi government loan

Green steel plant wins backing from banks and Euler Hermes

BBVA has hired Amable Bueno as a director in New York, tasked with driving the growth of the bank’s trade finance book in the US.

Bueno reports to Ángel Merino, global trade finance USA managing director, and Juan Carlos Sánchez, head of global transaction banking USA.

Bueno joins from fintech Komgo, where he had spent the last three years, most recently as business development manager, head of sales in the Americas.

His previous positions include managing partner at trade finance consultancy Tradeflo, structured finance manager for Latin America at Trafigura, and vice-president of commodities and structured trade finance, Brazil, at MUFG. He has also held posts at Scotiabank, JP Morgan and CIT.