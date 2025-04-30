Related News

Bank of America has made two additions to its global payments solutions (GPS) team, with Gabriel Andrade (pictured) joining in Mexico and Phil Carmalt appointed in Asia Pacific.

Andrade joined the bank in February as managing director and head of GPS for Mexico, where he is responsible for shaping the region’s payments solutions strategy, including trade and supply chain finance programmes.

He has over 30 years of experience in the Mexican banking sector, joining from Citibanamex, where he served in various roles, including transaction banking sales head and anti-money laundering office head.

At Bank of America, he reports to the head of Latin America GPS, Annali Duarte, and is based in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Carmalt is set to join Bank of America in late May as head of Asia Pacific GPS product. In his new role, he will oversee the bank’s product strategy in areas including trade and supply chain finance as well as working with its partners to “deliver the best proposition to our clients”, the bank says in a release.

Carmalt joins from DBS Bank, where he spent eight years, most recently as managing director and head of cash and trade product in Hong Kong. He has also worked for Citi and HSBC in payments and product roles with a total of over 20 years in the banking sector.

He replaces Venkat ES, who retired from his role at Bank of America in November of last year, following 20 years with the bank.

Carmalt will be based in Hong Kong and report jointly to Greg Kavanaugh, head of GPS product, and Winnie Chen, head of GPS for Asia Pacific, who was hired in August last year.