Bank of America has appointed Katerina Vasilenko as its head of Emea trade sales, based in London.

Vasilenko has moved to the lender after just over a year as chief commercial officer at Trade Information Network, a trade platform owned by a consortium of banks.

She previously spent almost 14 years at another US lender, JP Morgan, ultimately as trade finance sales head for Europe, CIS countries, Turkey and Israel.

Vasilenko started in her new role in early September and reports to Jacqui Kirk, Bank of America’s head of trade and supply chain finance for Emea.

Kirk says: “I’m pleased to welcome Kateryna to the bank’s Emea trade finance team. Her wealth of industry experience and strategic skills will be invaluable as we partner with clients on the next phase of their business development goals.”

Kirk herself was promoted in February this year amid a broader reshuffle of the lender’s global transaction services division in Emea.