Bank of America has appointed Jacqui Kirk as head of trade and supply chain finance for its global transaction services (GTS) business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea). 

Kirk, who has spent nearly a decade at the bank, most recently held the position of co-head of product management across the Emea region. She previously held the position of chief operating officer of the bank’s global treasury solutions business for Emea. 

In the new role, effective since last month, Kirk leads the teams responsible for developing working capital and trade finance solutions for the bank’s clients. She will also collaborate with colleagues and clients on advancing sustainable finance solutions. 

Kirk continues to report to Matthew Davies, head of GTS Emea and global co-head of GTS corporate sales. 

The appointment comes as Bank of America makes several changes within its GTS Emea leadership team. Chris Jameson has been appointed co-head of product management alongside Ad van der Poel, with Baris Kalay taking up the role of head of corporate sales. Tariq Farooq remains head of commercial sales. 

“The recent changes within the GTS Emea leadership team reflect the diverse talent we have within our organisation and our industry-leading expertise,” Davies tells GTR. 

“Similar to other members of the senior leadership team, Jacqui’s deep knowledge and expert leadership will be invaluable as we continue to develop solutions to help keep our clients at the cutting edge.” 