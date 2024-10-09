Related News

Craig Weeks has joined Baft (Bankers Association for Finance and Trade) as senior vice-president of trade, following his predecessor’s retirement from full-time work.

Weeks’ role will include leading Baft’s trade-focused policy, practices and education initiatives as well as working to define best practices on trade and supply chain matters, according to a press release from the association.

He reports to Tod Burwell, Baft’s president and CEO, and will work remotely from North Carolina.

Weeks arrives at Baft from trade consultancy Prism Global Partners, where he was a founding partner. Prior to this he worked in senior trade roles at banks including JP Morgan, Citi and US Bank, and was a member of the US Department of Commerce’s trade finance advisory council for nearly four years.

Weeks also chaired Baft’s board from 2008 to 2010 and was later a board member from 2016 to 2018.

He replaces industry veteran Scott Stevenson, who retired from full-time employment in April after 50 years of work, the last three of which were spent as Baft’s senior vice-president of trade.

“I’m excited for Craig to join Baft,” says Burwell. “He has tremendous experience and has held numerous leadership roles within the industry. We are fortunate to have someone with such well-rounded domain knowledge, as well as years of experience, with Baft.”