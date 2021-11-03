Related News

The Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (Baft) has appointed Scott Stevenson as senior vice-president of trade, following the retirement of industry veteran Stacey Facter. 

Stevenson joins from AF Capital Partners, where he was a senior advisor providing expertise on structured and project finance for developing banks in emerging markets. 

He previously spent more than 14 years at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), including a role as senior global manager for trade and supply chain solutions, and has also held positions at International Financial Consulting and the World Bank Group. 

Stevenson was also previously regional head of financial institutions at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore, and between 2017 and 2020 was chief executive of Savia Trade Management Company, an Africa-focused financial intermediary that directly targets smallholder farmers and agri SMEs. 

He takes over the role previously held by Facter, who stepped down after more than eight years in the position. Prior to that she worked in a variety of trade and securities roles at JP Morgan over a period of over 11 years. 

Baft’s president and chief executive Tod Burwell hails Stevenson’s “wealth of experience in trade”. 

“His diverse geographic experience, coupled with his commercial banking and multilateral development banking background, is a great foundation to provide our members around the world with the insight, tools and resources they need to help them succeed in trade finance,” he says. 