British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB) has named Damian Austin as its new head of trade finance.

Austin replaces Michael Rolfe, who left the bank earlier this year.

The appointment marks a return to BACB for Austin, who previously worked at the bank in the early stages of his career. He joins from Bank ABC, where he spent the last six years, most recently as European head of global transaction banking. Austin has also held roles at HSBC and Barclays, as well as serving as deputy chairman of the International Trade and Forfaiting Association.

In his new role, reporting to deputy CEO and chief banking officer Paul Jennings, Austin’s responsibilities will include overseeing the safe and sustainable growth of BACB’s core business, and ensuring the continued delivery of tailored solutions for clients trading with North African markets.

“I am delighted to be returning to BACB,” he says. “Specialist banks such as BACB are instrumental in supporting the trade flows that are so vital for the markets in which we operate. I look forward to joining the team as the bank moves towards its next stage of growth.”

Welcoming Austin to the role, Jennings says: “Damian’s expertise will be a strong addition to our trade finance practice, which remains at the heart of our corporate strategy. He is a natural fit – his wealth of knowledge and experience is complemented by the strong relationships that he already possesses with clients in our core markets.”

Bank ABC is yet to announce Austin’s replacement.