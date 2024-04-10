Related News

Trade credit insurer Atradius has appointed Robbert Bozelie as director for special products, effective April 1.

He takes over the position from Olivier David, who recently left Atradius after almost two decades with the company.

Bozelie reports to Atradius’ chief market officer Andreas Tesch and is responsible for non-traditional trade credit and political risk products.

Bozelie has worked at Atradius since 1998, when he joined the insurer as group controller for human resources and facilities, before becoming controller, global and new markets in 2000.

He took on the Baltimore-based role of deputy regional director covering the North American Free Trade Agreement (now the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement) in the global team in 2008, moving up to regional director in 2010.

Since 2013, he has been regional director for the Netherlands and Nordics, based in Amsterdam.

Atradius’ special products unit will be renamed credit specialities, the insurer says.

“I am very much looking forward to working with these high-expertise products and markets and expanding on my experience within the multinational segment,” Bozelie says.