Australian bank ANZ has named Alex Biggs as its head of trade and supply chain sales for the UK and Europe.

Biggs will be based in London and report to Lisa Vasic, managing director for transaction banking, and Richard Dawson, head of UK and Europe. He replaces Nick Williams, who has retired after working for ANZ for 37 years.

The role will involve delivering “strategic growth by providing ANZ’s European customers with trade, supply chain and sustainable financing product solutions” across Europe and internationally, the bank says.

Biggs has more than 25 years’ experience in correspondent banking and transaction services, and joined ANZ in 2013. Previously, he spent over 11 years at RBS in roles covering currency clearing sales, trade finance solutions and capital management for trade transactions.

“Alex’s significant experience and strong relationships will help seamlessly connect our European clients into ANZ’s extensive network across Asia, and into our home markets of Australia and New Zealand, where we have a market-leading trade and supply chain proposition to support the trade and capital flows of our clients with cross-border business interests,” says Vasic.

In a statement, ANZ says Biggs has played a vital role in overseeing the clearing and trade and supply chain needs for the lender’s financial institutions client portfolio, adding that “he has a track record delivering profitable growth to the business”.