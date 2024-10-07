Related News

The trading arm of Japanese energy firm Jera has secured a US$1.49bn borrowing facility from 30 banks.  

Jera Global Markets says the one-year revolving credit facility (RCF) will be used for general corporate purposes, including the firm’s LNG trading activity. The trader sources both LNG and coal supplies for Jera’s onshore power generation.  

ANZ, DBS, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho and OCBC are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal. DBS is the facility coordinator and Natixis acts as facility agent.  

A total of 30 lenders participated in the transaction, Jera Global Markets says, including ten new banks. A spokesperson declined to provide a full list of participating institutions.  

The company says the facility was oversubscribed from a launch figure of US$900mn, and it chose to scale back lending commitments. The transaction is slightly higher than last year’s US$1.47bn RCF, in which 22 lenders participated.  

“This facility enhances our ability to pursue strategic growth initiatives even as we continue our focus on delivering robust shareholder returns,” Justin Rowland, JERA Global Markets CEO, says in a statement. “The commitment from 30 banks reflects strong support from JERA Global Markets’ network of financial partners across this region [Asia] and the Middle East.” 

Bloomberg reported in July that Jera Global Markets had proposed to vary the margin payable on the loan depending on the trader’s performance against several environmental goals. A Jera Global Markets spokesperson declined to comment on the report or whether the deal is linked to sustainability targets.  

Jera Global Markets is a joint venture between Jera and EDF Trading.  