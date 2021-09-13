Related News

Blattner-Hoyle moves from AIG to Swiss Re

Top takeaways: GTR trade finance funds webinar

Insurance industry joins forces on global Covid-19 vaccine shipment cover

AIG hires global head of trade credit

Chaucer names new head of political risk and credit

Insurance firm AIG has hired Jessica Oyigo as a senior underwriter for trade finance, Americas, based in New York.

Having started in late August, Oyigo is tasked with serving AIG’s financial institutions clients by providing credit insurance in support of trade finance programmes and transactions. She reports to Larry Sesmer, AIG’s head of trade finance, Americas.

Oyigo joins from Euler Hermes, where she had been serving as a senior regional commercial underwriter for North America since January last year, having previously spent roughly six years as a regional commercial underwriter at the firm.

She took on that role after working in Zurich’s New York office as an underwriter for trade credit and political risk for just shy of three years.

She also previously served as a corporate credit manager at Volvo Trucks, and as a manager for international sales finance at fellow vehicle manufacturer Mack Trucks.

The move follows the hire of Maureen Bonfante as a senior trade finance underwriter for AIG’s New York office in November last year, as well as the appointment of Sesmer in the early months of 2020.