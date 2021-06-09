Related News

Bolero, a provider of trade finance digitisation solutions, has hired Vincent Acors as its new trade finance director for the Asia Pacific region.

Based out of Bolero’s Singapore office, Acors will be responsible for business operations and Bolero’s growth strategy to build on the company’s growing presence in the region, as it rolls out its trade portal-as-a-service solution Galileo.

Acors joins Bolero from MonetaGo, a fintech company that provides digital fraud prevention solutions, where he served a short stint as head of business development for Asia Pacific. He was replaced in that role recently by Sunil Senapati, who formerly held the position Acors is taking on at Bolero.

Prior to Bolero, Acors held various positions in telecoms-based emerging technologies companies globally.

Welcoming him to the role, Andrew Raymond, CEO of Bolero, says: “It’s great to have Vincent join the Bolero family. His appointment comes at an exciting time for the company as we continue to grow in the region. And with the recent shift towards trade finance digitisation in the region, this creates tremendous opportunity for us.”